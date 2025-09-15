Local

Josh Kraft officially off Boston’s mayoral ballot

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Josh Kraft opens campaign headquarters in Roxbury Josh Kraft opens campaign headquarters in Roxbury
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Josh Kraft’s name is officially off the ballot.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office confirmed to Boston 25 that former mayoral candidate properly filed the paperwork by 5:00 p.m. Monday in order to get his name taken off the ballot.

Kraft came in a distant second in Boston’s primary election last week.

Kraft announced Friday his reasoning for suspending his campaign, saying that, “instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart-is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way.”

Kraft has also announced that he will be donating $3 million to Mass and Cass, as he said it was “one of the most pressing issues” he saw.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read