Josh Kraft officially off Boston’s mayoral ballot

BOSTON — Josh Kraft’s name is officially off the ballot.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office confirmed to Boston 25 that former mayoral candidate properly filed the paperwork by 5:00 p.m. Monday in order to get his name taken off the ballot.

Kraft came in a distant second in Boston’s primary election last week.

Kraft announced Friday his reasoning for suspending his campaign, saying that, “instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart-is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way.”

Kraft has also announced that he will be donating $3 million to Mass and Cass, as he said it was “one of the most pressing issues” he saw.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

