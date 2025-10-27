Joe Biden receives lifetime achievement award at Boston’s Kennedy Institute

BOSTON — President Joe Biden was at Boston’s Edward Kennedy Institute on Sunday, where he received a lifetime achievement award during the institute’s 10-year anniversary celebration.

Biden, who has rarely spoken publicly since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, delivered a strong message emphasizing the importance of perseverance and engagement in democracy. He reflected on his close relationship with the late Senator Ted Kennedy, expressing honor in receiving the award at an institute named after his friend.

“In over 50 years in elected public life this is the worst ive seen it and teddy if he were here would be fighting as hell – democracy at stake – it’s tempting to check out, feels heartbreaking some days, if teddy were here today, he’d draw inspiration form siblings growing up – same as my dad – my dad would look at me, joey get up, just get up. That’s my message to us to get up – all those who love teddy and our country – there’s no time to give up it’s time to get up, get up now! Get up

The event was the Edward Kennedy Institute’s largest celebration since its founding.

The institute’s chairman expressed gratitude for Biden’s decades of public service, including his long tenure in the U.S. Senate.

Alongside Biden, retired Admiral Lisa Franchetti and former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh were also honored for their leadership. Franchetti is noted for being the first woman to serve as Chief of Naval Operations.

The ceremony highlighted Biden’s enduring legacy and commitment to public service, while also honoring other leaders for their contributions.

The institute has the only exact replica of the U.S. Senate chambers in the world, and President Biden was able to visit that room and sit in his old Senate seat.

