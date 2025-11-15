JFK Library reopening this weekend, offering free admission

BOSTON — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will reopen this weekend, following its closure due to the government shutdown that lasted 43 days.

The library and museum will officially reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 15.

“We are offering free admission to visitors until November 30,” the JFK Library Foundation said in an email to Boston 25 News, Friday.

The library’s hours run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. The library will be open every day with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.

The JFK Cafe is set to open on Monday, November 17, according to the JFK Library Foundation, who went on to say that the Research Room will be open by appointment only starting Tuesday November, 18.

The library and museum has been shut down for more than a month as a result of the recently ended government shutdown. Those wishing to visit the library during the shutdown were met with a sign informing them of the closure.

Due to the Federal Government shutdown, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum is closed until further notice. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/q3cNkhmYbA — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 1, 2025

Those attending the library can look forward to a “special exhibit,” according to library officials.

“In addition to the exhibits chronicling President Kennedy’s administration, our special exhibit, Presidential Pets, is still on view. This unique exhibit examines the important place pets and other animals held in the personal and political lives of U.S. Presidents beginning with George Washington,” according to the JFK Library Foundation.

