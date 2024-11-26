JetBlue announces weeklong Black Friday sale with up to $750 off vacation packages

BOSTON — JetBlue on Tuesday announced its longest Black Friday sale ever, offering up to $750 of vacation packages.

“Whether it’s the bucket list vacation on your loved ones Christmas list or hoping the girls’ trip makes it out of the group chat in 2025,” JetBlue Vacations has the savings you need with vacation packages including flight, hotel, and cruise bundles,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The deals included in the airline’s sale are good through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The sale includes up to $750 off flight-hotel and flight-cruise packages and with just $100 down deposits on flight-hotel bundles.

Promo codes for varying degrees of spending include:

$50 off minimum $1,000 – PARADISE50

$200 off minimum $3,000 – PARADISE200

$400 off minimum $5,000 – PARADISE400

$750 off minimum $8,000 – PARADISE750

JetBlue noted that the deals are only valid for travel between Dec. 8, 2024, and Oct. 25, 2025.

For more information on the sale, click here.

