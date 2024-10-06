Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins agree to eight-year contract extension

BOSTON — All-star goalie Jeremy Swayman has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced they signed a contract extension through the 2031-32 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $8.25 million.

During the 2023-24 season, Swayman appeared in 44 games with the Bruins, compiling an overall record of 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. In 12 playoff games, he recorded a 2.15 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

The 25-year-old goalie has played in 132 career NHL games, all with Boston, posting an overall record of 79-33-15 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

He ranks fifth in franchise history in goals against average and fourth in save percentage.

According to the Bruins, among active NHL goaltenders with a minimum of 25 games played in 2023-24, Swayman ranked in the top-10 in goals against average (8th) and save percentage (T-5th).

Swayman was selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game through the All-Star Fan Vote. In February 2024, he tallied a career-high 43 saves in the team’s 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars.

The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

