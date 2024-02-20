James Taylor announces summer tour with 8 stops in New England

BOSTON — James Taylor on Tuesday announced a summer tour with his All-Star Band that includes eight tour stops in New England.

The 75-year-old folk-rock legend is slated to begin his 2024 tour in Tokyo, Japan. He’ll then visit Australia and New Zealand before coming to the United States.

Taylor, who is known for his iconic hits “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “Sweet Baby James,” has shows planned in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The eight shows are as follows:

June 30, 2024 -- Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine

July 1, 2024 -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire

July 3, 2024 -- Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts

July 4, 2024 -- Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts

Sept. 4, 2024 -- Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Sept. 5, 2024 -- Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Sept. 9, 2024 -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts

Sept. 10, 2024 -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts

A ticket presale event is slated for Wednesday at 10 a.m. A JamesTaylor.com account is required to participate.

For more on this tour, click here.

