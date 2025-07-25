Jamaican national twice deported after drug dealing conviction admits to illegal reentry, feds say

BOSTON — A Jamaican woman twice deported in 2012 and 2004, after being convicted of dealing crack cocaine, has pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. after deportation.

Tanya James, 53, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled sentencing for Sept. 3.

A federal grand jury indicted James in June, after she was found to be in the country illegally, without having received permission to reenter, on or about May 12, Foley said.

In 2003, Tanya James was convicted in federal court of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, Foley said.

She was subsequently ordered removed from the U.S. after her conviction, and deported to Jamaica in 2004.

In 2011, James was again ordered removed from the U.S. and was again deported to Jamaica in 2012.

For the charge of unlawful reentry of a deported alien, James faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

She is subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

