‘It’s senseless’: Bricks hurled through car windows in Boston’s South End

BOSTON — Neighbors in Boston’s South End say bricks and other objects are being hurled through windows of parked cars and leaving car owners to clean up the mess.

The Boston Police Department said at least 13 cases of smashed car windows have been reported in BPD D-4 since November 21st.

Several car owners who said their vehicles were damaged in recent cases told Boston 25 News that they did not formally file reports with Boston Police.

That includes Rachel Ollagnon.

The Mass Ave resident woke up to find a shattered back window and a brick inside her Nissan Pathfinder on Worcester Square last Wednesday.

“It’s senseless,” said Ollagnon. “Nothing was taken. It didn’t appear anyone tried to enter the car.”

Two other South End residents said bricks were tossed through windows of their parked cars within a week time frame.

One also did not report the vandalism to police assuming that officers would not be able to do much about it.

“It’s a drain on people in the neighborhood. It’s a drain on police,” said Ollagnon. “Although the violence does not generally seem directed at people, you don’t know when it will be.”

Ollagnon, who regularly reports discarded needles to 311, said someone smashed the front window of her Nissan Pathfinder using a rock earlier this year.

Less than 48 hours before a brick was hurled into her SUV last week, someone passed out in the entryway of her condo building and vomited.

“This is extreme to have someone passed out who had thrown up all over the place,” she said. “It speaks to the inhospitableness of things that happen in the neighborhood.”

Ollagnon said the quality-of-life issues connected to the nearby Mass and Cass corridor continue to take a toll on residents.

“I wish I could think of what we could do differently to prevent it,” she added.

Boston Police encourage all car break-in and vandalism victims to file reports with BPD to help provide a full picture of what is happening and where resources should be deployed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group