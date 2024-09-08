'It's incredibly prevalent': Boston police, local leaders warn of spiked drinks for new students

BOSTON — While college students are settling into their fall semester, Boston Police and local leaders are warning of spiked drinks at local bars – and advising students how they can stay safe.

Isa Woldeguirguis serves as the executive director of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center. She works closely with victims of sexual abuse, often by way of spiked drinks.

“It’s incredibly prevalent,” said Woldeguirguis Saturday. “It’s illegal, it’s inappropriate.”

She continued, “Our best weapon is prevention, talking to people in advance of something happening… One in five women experience complete or attempted sexual assault in their college career.”

Boston Police advised students to use the buddy system when going out to bars and restaurants.

Police also offered the following steps that you can take to stay safe:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

Please be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends.

Also, should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitably for the weather, be sure to contact the police immediately.

Woldeguirguis works daily to heal victims and change the social norms that cause this type of crime.

“What do we say to those who would do such an act?” she asked. “We’re calling on college campuses as leaders, as people entrusted with our students.”

Woldeguirgius urged anyone affected by spiked drinks or sexual violence to reach out the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.

