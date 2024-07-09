‘It’s hot...we are melted’: Heat and humidity a surprise to Boston tourists

BOSTON — Day two of the heatwave brought a promise of rain in the city. But despite a persistent, thick cover of clouds, rain never fell in Boston. And by midday, the sun began to shine through — and the temperature and humidity soared.

The oppressive weather came as a surprise to many visitors to Boston — particularly those vacationing from Europe.

Sharon Lester was following the Freedom Trail and fanning herself along the way.

“It’s hot. We are melted,” she said, sipping on a slush drink. “I did not picture the weather would be like this.”

Neither did the Harloff family from Germany. They stopped at a sidewalk stand to buy hats.

“For me, it’s very hot,” said Alex Harloff. “In Germany, maximum where I live is maybe 25 degrees Celsius.”

That’s 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I need to drink a lot more to stay hydrated,” he added.

Doug Boor and his sister were visiting Boston from New Jersey.

“I didn’t expect it to be so hot here in Boston,” he said. “We’ve been walking a lot — over 20 thousand steps yesterday. And just a lot of sweating going on here.”

But the two came prepared, with gallon jugs of water strapped to their chests.

“Innovation,” Doug said. “That’s the only word I have for that... innovation.”

It was also tough-going Tuesday for those who thrive on the tourism industry.

“It’s tough, it’s hard,” said Nick LaCarre, a street piano player as he set up in Christopher Columbus Park. “I come prepared. It’s just like anything else. It can be dangerous if you don’t prepare for sure.”

One thing Nick didn’t prepare for, a change of clothing. Just setting up his piano resulted in a sweat-drenched shirt.

Nearby, tour bus driver Commander AJ welcomed guests as they boarded his trolley-like vehicle.

“It’s a fun day,” he said. Lots of people in the city. Heat is always unpredictable. But when it comes, it comes. You go with the flow.”

