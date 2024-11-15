“It’s all very fishy”: Family’s search for answers in disappearance of April Bailey

Nearly five years after April Bailey disappeared from Nashua, New Hampshire, her children are still looking for their mother.

“She was just the best. She was the best,” April’s daughter, Savanha told me.

36-year-old April Bailey was last seen on January 15th, 2020.

The mother of two was living in an apartment on Lynn Street with her boyfriend who told police she left the home to take out the trash and never returned.

April’s children suspect there is much more to the story of their mother’s disappearance.

“It’s all very fishy,” Manuel “Manny” Bailey, April’s son told me. “I do not believe the story. I don’t think that’s what happened. Something else happened. Something worse. Something dangerous.”

April’s personal items were all located in the apartment. Her wallet, her clothes, and most importantly her cell phone, were all left behind.

April’s children say that is a major red flag.

“We know our mom. She didn’t leave the house without our nails done and makeup done, everything,” Savanha said.

April Bailey lived a complicated life battling substance abuse.

At the time of her disappearance, April lived with her boyfriend, but without her children.

Savanha and Manny were living in separate foster homes.

They tell me their mother was physically abused.

“We just heard, you know, my mom crying. You know, things break and I would just take my little brother and go upstairs into our room and be like, let’s play with our toys,” Savanha said.

Savanha and Manny suspect their mother’s boyfriend knows more about their mother’s disappearance than he admits.

In almost five years, not a single piece of evidence has surfaced to suggest what happened to April Bailey

Searches of the area have turned up nothing.

The mystery is taking a real toll on April’s children.

Manny is 18 years old, and living with diastrophic dysplasia, a rare genetic disease.

Manny is living independently now, but he credits his mother’s loving care for getting him through some very difficult years.

“I couldn’t believe that my mother just vanished off the face of the earth. That was my lifeline. That was my everything. And for it to get taken away, just. I lost who I was,” Manny told me. “My mom was my hero, my absolutely everything. Without her, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.”

So, what happened to April Bailey?

Was she a victim of foul play? Did she suffer an overdose? Did she run away? Investigators don’t know.

April’s children are determined to find her.

“Not having my mom has been the worst feeling I’ve ever felt,” Savanha said. “I will never give up the search. I will never give up the search until we find remains, until we get a call from a detective that says, hey, we found her. It’s no longer with us. I will not stop. I will not stop wishing for my mom to come home.”

The Boston FBI and Nashua Police have both searched for April Bailey. Her case also received national attention when it was featured in People Magazine.

It’s a very frustrating case.

If you have any information about April Bailey’s disappearance, contact Nashua, NH police at (603) 594-3500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

