‘It takes a village’: Wilmington crews work to rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A raccoon in one Massachusetts town is lucky to be alive.

The raccoon somehow became stuck in a storm drain in Wilmington. A photograph of the trapped animal posted on Facebook shows the animal’s head stuck in between the metal bars of the storm drain.

“I hope your Friday has started better than this poor guys,” Wilmington Animal Control officials said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Sometimes it takes a village and today was one of those days,” officials said.

Wilmington raccoon rescued (Wilmington, MA Animal Control)

Town crews and a local wildlife rescue group responded to safely remove the trapped animal.

“With the hard work of the Wilmington DPW, Wilmington, MA Fire Department and Newhouse Wildlife Rescue we were able to free him,” officials said.

Luckily, the raccoon is expected to be OK.

“He certainly had a long night and is exhausted but with the care he’ll receive at Newhouse Wildlife he’ll make a full recovery,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

