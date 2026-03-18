Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum marks 36 year since art heist

BOSTON — Wednesday marks 36 years since the infamous art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, a crime that remains one of the most baffling in art history.

In 1990, two men disguised as Boston police officers entered the museum, tied up the staff, and stole 13 pieces of art valued at roughly half a billion dollars.

The works have never been found, and no arrests have ever been made, leaving behind decades of unanswered questions.

Despite the mystery, museum officials say they remain hopeful the stolen masterpieces will one day return.

That optimism comes as the museum nears the final stages of a three‑year restoration of the Dutch Room, the gallery from which several of the stolen works were taken.

The floor‑to‑ceiling project includes conservation of the remaining art as well as restoration of the room’s architectural elements, all designed to bring the space closer to Isabella Stewart Gardner’s original vision.

Museum leaders say they want the gallery not only to shine again but also to be ready to welcome back the missing pieces whenever they finally come home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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