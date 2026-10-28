Investigators renew push for leads in 37-year-old Woburn cold case

WOBURN, Mass — Investigators in Woburn are asking for new leads in the 37-year-old cold case of a teenager who disappeared after a party in the woods in October 1989.

Melanie Mason was just 14 years old when she went missing on the night of October 27. She never returned home from the party and has not been seen or heard from since.

Over the years, investigators have conducted extensive searches of the woods and other locations in Woburn.

Soil samples collected during the search tested positive for the presence of human decomposition, but Mason has never been found.

If alive today, Mason would be 51 years old. When she was last seen, she had braces on her teeth.

Woburn police said her case remains active, and investigators continue to seek information that could help bring the case to a close.

“Someone may know something that could make a difference. Even the smallest detail, whether remembered recently or from many years ago, could be important to investigators,” Woburn police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Mark Roffi at mroffi@woburnpd.com or call 781-933-1212, ext. 4854. Tips can also be submitted by calling 781-933-1212, ext. 4547, or emailing policeinfo@woburnpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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