Investigators appeal to public to solve 1999 murder of girl attending boarding school in Maine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — On Feb. 10, 1999, a motorist traveling in the early morning hours noticed the teen’s body lying in the middle of a road in Scarborough.

Investigators later identified the body as that of 15-year-old Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore attending Thornton Academy, a private boarding school in Saco.

Ashley Ouellette (Maine State Police)

The passing motorist noticed Ashley’s body at 3:57 a.m. on that day, in the middle of Pine Point Road in Scarborough, about 10 miles away from Ashley’s boarding school.

She was last seen alive at approximately 2 a.m. at a home in Saco where she was spending the night, state police said.

“She was allowed to spend the night there; however, by morning, Ashley had disappeared from the residence,” state police said in a flier seeking tips to help solve the teen’s homicide. “Ouellette was not seen again until found in the road.”

On Tuesday, the 27th anniversary of the discovery of Ashley’s body, investigators appealed to the public for help in finding the person or persons responsible for her murder.

“Despite a vigorous investigation and many interviews, Ashley Ouellette’s homicide remains unsolved,” state police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Help us solve the case,” state police urged.

The public may submit tips by calling 207-624-7076 ext. 9, or by using the online tip form.

