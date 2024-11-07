Investigation underway following inmate death at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

LANCASTER, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation following the death of an inmate on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says they can confirm and are investigating the death of an incarcerated individual

The name of the deceased party is not being released at this time.

The facts and circumstances leading to the death were not immediately available.

