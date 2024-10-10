Investigation underway after New Hampshire police officer injured in hit-and-run crash

AMHERST, NH — Police in New Hampshire have identified the driver of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer Thursday.

The truck was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash around 9:30 a.m. on Route 101A near the TD Bank in Amherst. The officer was investigating a separate motor vehicle incident on the road at the time, police say.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Amherst police said Thursday afternoon they had identified the owner of the truck. No arrests have been announced yet.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked contact the Amherst Police Department at 603-673-4900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

