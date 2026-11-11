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Investigation underway after MBTA rider attacked with pocket knife at Downtown Crossing station

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Investigation underway after MBTA rider attacked with pocket knife at Downtown Crossing station
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Police are investigating after a person was allegedly attacked with a pocket knife at an MBTA Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. the victim was standing on the northbound Orange Line platform at Downtown Crossing Station when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect allegedly asked the victim for a cigarette and an argument ensued.

The suspect, who police say may suffer from mental health issues, cut the victim’s forehead with a pocket knife before running away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His injury is not life-threatening.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says officers will conduct a follow-up investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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