Investigation underway after MBTA rider attacked with pocket knife at Downtown Crossing station

Police are investigating after a person was allegedly attacked with a pocket knife at an MBTA Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. the victim was standing on the northbound Orange Line platform at Downtown Crossing Station when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect allegedly asked the victim for a cigarette and an argument ensued.

The suspect, who police say may suffer from mental health issues, cut the victim’s forehead with a pocket knife before running away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His injury is not life-threatening.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says officers will conduct a follow-up investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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