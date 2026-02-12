Investigation underway after fire destroys Massachusetts bakery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a bakery on the South Coast of Massachusetts late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to reports of smoke showing at the Sunrise Bakery on Bolton Street in New Bedford just after 10 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the building, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros.

The flames spread into the attic, forcing crews to evacuate the bakery before the roof collapsed.

While the bakery is believed to be a total loss, Medeiros credited firefighters with preventing the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings.

There were no injuries reported, other than a couple of minor slips on ice at the scene, Medeiros said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

