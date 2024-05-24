Investigation launched after a body is found at the Brockton wastewater treatment plant

BROCKTON, Mass. — A startling discovery for a work crew at the wastewater treatment plant in Brockton on Friday.

Police say they were called to the site on Oak Bill Way by workers who found a man’s body in the water at the plant.

“Preliminarily, it appears that the body had been in the water for several days,” according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. ”The identity of the male has not been determined.”

The district attorney’s office says “no foul play” is suspected.

Investigators tell Boston 25 News that the body is that of an adult male, who was possibly middle-aged.

The call from a D.P.W. crew alerting police was made at 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

“The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner accepted jurisdiction and will determine the manner and cause of death,” according to the statement from the district attorney’s office. “The incident remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police.”

The wastewater treatment plant at 303 Oak Hill Way also services the towns of Abington and Whitman, as well as Stonehill College in Easton, according to information shared online by the City of Brockton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

