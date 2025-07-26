Investigation into officer-involved shooting at Massachusetts mall continues

HOLYOKE, Mass. — An investigation is continuing on Saturday after a shoplifting incident at a Massachusetts mall on Friday led to an exchange of gunfire between a police officer and a juvenile suspect, authorities said.

A security guard at the Holyoke Mall called a detail officer working at the shopping center after witnessing an alleged shoplifting around 4:30 p.m., according ot the Holyoke Police Department.

When officers encountered the juvenile shoplifting suspect near the entrance to the Round One bowling alley and arcade, police say the suspect pulled out a firearm.

“The preliminary investigation shows that both the suspect and one officer discharged their firearms,” the department said in a statement. “The officer was not struck. The suspect was shot in the leg.”

0 of 9 Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting Western Mass. mall shooting

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later recovered the suspect’s firearm and placed him under arrest.

While all of the businesses were evacuated and closed Friday evening due to the shooting, Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan assured the public that the mall is a safe place to shop.

“I do want to make it clear that while this incident can cause fear, the Holyoke Mall is a safe place to shop and visit. We have officers here to deal with incidents like this and ensure that the public is safe,” Keenan said in a statement. “No innocent bystanders were harmed during this incident. If you see anything suspicious while at the mall or anywhere in our city, please do not hesitate to call 911.”

Holyoke Mall was expected to reopen on Saturday for regular business with an enhanced police presence.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Holyoke police with the investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group