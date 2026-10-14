Inside the evidence in the initial days of the Matthew Farwell trial

Boston 25 investigative reporter Ted Daniel has been going through the exhibits and transcripts from the Matthew Farwell trial to provide a closer look at the evidence being presented in court.

Ted breaks down key moments from the case with Kerry Kavanaugh and shows what jurors are seeing and hearing as prosecutors and the defense present their competing accounts of Sandra Birchmore’s death.

The evidence includes courtroom testimony, records, and multiple photographs. Some images are graphic and have been heavily blurred for our viewers; jurors are seeing the originals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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