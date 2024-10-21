Individual killed in Webster following a hit-and-run crash

WEBSTER, Mass. — One person is confirmed dead following a hit-and-run crash in Webster, according to the Worcester D.A.

Calls came in around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 126 Lake Street, and police were informed of a potential hit-and-run. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased individual with injuries similar to those of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon initial investigations, police found a car with visible crash damage in a nearby neighborhood.

At this current time, no charges or arrests have been made regarding the incident.

Webster Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, are currently still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

