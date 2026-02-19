Indictments renew calls for Massachusetts State Police reform after recruit’s death

A special prosecutor earlier this month announced indictments against four members of the Massachusetts State Police in connection with the death of 25-year-old recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia.

One sergeant and three troopers are charged with involuntary manslaughter following Delgado Garcia’s death after a boxing training exercise at the State Police Academy. Investigators say the recruit showed signs of a concussion two days before he died but was allowed to return to the boxing ring.

The indictments have renewed scrutiny of training practices and oversight within the agency. Dennis Galvin of the Massachusetts Association for Professional Law Enforcement said the charges underscore longstanding concerns his group has raised about accountability and culture within the State Police. Galvin joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3pm to talk about why he thinks the case warrants a comprehensive, independent review of the department beyond the actions of the individuals charged.

After Delgado Garcia’s death, the State Police suspended the boxing program, changed leadership at the academy and reduced class sizes. Gov. Maura Healey has said she appointed Geoffrey Noble as colonel to help rebuild public trust.

