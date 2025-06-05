Immigration hearing being held for Milford High School student detained by ICE

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford High School student who was detained by ICE during a recent traffic stop is slated to face a judge in immigration court in Chelmsford.

Marcelo Gomes Da Silva’s court appearance will come after ICE filed a petition to move the 18-year-old to the Wyatt facility in Rhode Island, which was denied by a federal judge on Wednesday.

The filing states that immigration authorities have not been able to secure a bed at the Burlington, Massachusetts, facility where Gomes Da Silva is currently being held. Gomes Da Silva’s lawyer, Robin Nice, warned that this could affect his scheduled hearing at immigration court and violates his due process rights.

Marcelo Gomes da Silvia was on his way to volleyball practice on Saturday when immigration officers detained him, but they say they were looking for his father, João Paulo Gomes Pereira.

ICE officials have alleged that he is wanted for speeding 100 miles an hour through residential areas. Marcelo was driving his father’s car when he was pulled over.

“When we go out into the community, and we find others who are unlawfully here, we are going to arrest them. We’ve been completely transparent with that. He’s 18 years old, he is unlawfully in this country,” said Patricia Hyde, Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement.

Nice argued that while the student-athlete doesn’t have current lawful status, he did enter the country lawfully.

25 Investigates: Father of detained teen has driving infractions dating back to 2014, source says

“He doesn’t have current lawful status right now, but he did enter lawfully, he has no criminal record, so it does not, his situation does not at all fit into the narrative that ICE is putting out there that only criminals are being targeted,” Nice said.

Boston 25 News found one record in the courts of a citation issued for Gomes Pereira in July of 2023 — court records show Milford Police cited him for failing to yield to a stop sign and driving with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender. Sources familiar with his driving record tell 25 Investigates that he has had 16 driving-related citations since 2014.

The teen’s mother and father are desperate for their son to return home soon.

“I love Marcelo, we need Marcelo back home. It’s no family without him. We love America, please bring my son back,” his father said in a video message.

A family spokesperson said Marcelo Gomes da Silvia has been transferred to a Plymouth ICE facility and that there are concerns about his health because he hasn’t been eating and has been sleeping on the floor.

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino says the department was not involved in this operation.

“I am not accusing any agency of doing anything wrong, I am just saying we’re a small community and I think these things come better if the local police can run the investigation because we know the players, we know the people,” said Tusino.

The immigration hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. A rally in support of Marcelo Gomes da Silvia is set to be held at 3 p.m.

