Federal judge denies petition filed to move Milford teen detained by ICE to Rhode Island facility

MILFORD, Mass. — A petition filed by ICE to move 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes Da Silva to the Wyatt facility in Rhode Island was denied by a federal judge on Wednesday.

The filing states that immigration authorities have not been able to secure a bed at the Burlington facility where Gomes Da Silva is currently being held. Gomes Da Silva’s lawyer says this could affect a scheduled hearing at immigration court on Thursday and violates his due process rights.

Marcelo Gomes da Silvia was on his way to volleyball practice Saturday when he was detained by immigration officers, but they say they were really looking for was his father, Joao Paulo Gomes Pereira.

ICE officials say he is wanted for speeding 100 miles an hour through residential areas. Marcelo was driving his father’s car when he was pulled over.

“When we go out into the community, and we find others who are unlawfully here we are going to arrest them. We’ve been completely transparent with that. He’s 18 years old, he is unlawfully in this country,” said Patricia Hyde, Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement.

Boston 25 News found one record in the courts of a citation issued for Gomes Pereira in July of 2023 — court records show Milford Police cited him for failing to yield to a stop sign and driving with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender. Sources familiar with his driving record tells 25 investigates that he had 16 driving-related citations since 2014.

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino says the department was not involved in this operation. “I am not accusing any agency of doing anything wrong I am just saying we’re a small community and I think these things come better if the local police can run the investigation because we know the players we know the people,” said Tusino.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

