IIHS announces ‘Top Safety Picks’ for 2024 car models

How safe is your car?
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released their “top safety” picks on Tuesday.
The IIHS made it tougher on car makers this year, challenging them to offer better protection, especially for backseat passengers.
To earn the “top safety pick” award, vehicles needed good ratings in a variety of crash tests and certain safety features on all trims. A new focus this year was on prevention systems to avoid pedestrian crashes.
Despite the tougher criteria, 71 car models earned awards.
Hyundai leads the way with the most 2024 awards overall with a total of 16.
Toyota was next with 13 followed by Mazda with 6.
“The great news for consumers is that there are award winners in almost every vehicle class, from small cars to large pickups, from smaller SUVs to minivans,” said IIHS President David Harkey.
They are as follows:
For 2024 Top Safety Pick+:
Small Cars
- Acura Integra
- Mazda 3 hatchback
- Mazda 3 sedan
Midsize Cars
- Honda Accord
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
Large Luxury Car
- Genesis Electrified G80
Small SUVs
- Genesis GV60
- Honda HR-V
- Hyundai Kona
- Mazda CX-30
- Mazda CX-50 built after August 2023
Midsize SUVs
- Acura MDX
- BMW X3
- Genesis GV80 built after August 2023
- Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention
- Tesla Model Y
For 2024 Top Safety Pick:
Small Cars
- Hyundai Elantra
- Subaru Impreza
- Toyota Prius Prime
Midsize Cars
- Subaru Outback
- Toyota Camry
Large Car
- Toyota Crown
Midsize Luxury Cars
- BMW 5 series
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Large Luxury Cars
- Genesis G80
- Genesis G90
Small SUVs
- BMW X1
- Honda CR-V
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia Sportage
- Lexus UX
- Lexus RZ
- Subaru Solterra
Midsize SUVs
- Honda Pilot
- Hyundai Palisade
- Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Mazda CX-90 PHEV
- Nissan Ariya
- Toyota Highlander
- Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Minivans
- Honda Odyssey
- Toyota Sienna
Small Pickup
- Hyundai Santa Cruz
Large Pickups
- Rivian R1T crew cab
- Toyota Tundra crew cab
- Toyota Tundra extended cab
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group