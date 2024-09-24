‘I just had a psycho attack’: Reading man tried to kill his mom, dad with razor blade, police say

READING, Mass. — A Reading man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tried to kill his mother and father with a razor blade early Tuesday in what he allegedly described as a “psycho attack.”

Christian Alexander, 27, of Reading, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder someone over the age of 60, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home at 25 Bond Street just after midnight found Alexander’s father, Glenn, “bleeding profusely” with “blood pouring out from the dish towels he had around his neck,” officers stated in the complaint. Alexander’s mother, Diane, was bleeding from a laceration on her chest.

Alexander was nowhere to be found at the home, prompting a three-hour manhunt involving law enforcement officials from Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Woburn, according to Reading Police Chief David Clark.

As first responders treated Glenn and Diane on the front lawn of their home, police learned from another family member that Alexander was 6 feet tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and a scruffy beard. Video from the scene showed medical paraphernalia scattered in the grass.

Officers deployed K9 units and a drone in their search for Alexander, which spanned multiple neighborhoods including Main Street, Bethesda Lane, Foster Circle, Harvard Street, Lowell Street, and Hartshorn Street, according to the complaint.

A man later found walking on a sidewalk on Lowell Street identified himself to officers as Christian Alexander and was taken into custody, police said.

While officers searched Alexander, he allegedly uttered, “Am I (expletive)?” According to the complaint, he then said, “I just had a psycho attack,” “I didn’t mean it,” and asked, “Is everyone at the house okay?”

Alexander later stated, “That’s the knife,” when officers found him in possession of a box cutter containing a razor blade, police said.

Officers ultimately transported Alexander to the Reading Police Department, where he allegedly exclaimed in the booking area, “I just tried to kill my (expletive) parents.”

Alexander’s parents were rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

27 year old Christian Alexander of Reading is facing charges of cutting his father’s neck with a box cutter, and slashing his mother’s chest early this morning. “I just had a psycho attack, I didn’t mean it,” police quoted him as saying. More @boston25 4/5/6PM pic.twitter.com/g9x1AcOaX8 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

