‘I heard the gunshots’: Charges upgraded to murder for suspect accused of killing Shrewsbury father

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The charges against the person accused of killing a Shrewsbury father back in August have now been upgraded to murder.

Snehal Srivastava, 26, did not show their face in court on Friday. Boston 25 crews confronted Srivastava as they were being transported by officers.

Srivastava is accused of shooting and killing 56-year-old Kevin Doherty, a Shrewsbury father back on August 28.

Andrea Castinetti tells Boston 25 News she heard gunshots ring out from her backyard. “I heard the gunshots at my house and never in a million years did I think that’s what was transpiring at 8:30 in the morning on a Thursday,” said Castinetti.

Back in 2022, Srivastava is accused of attacking someone with a machete. As Boston 25 first reported, that case made it to trial but was dismissed due to “failure to prosecute” and a mix-up in evidence by the state prosecutor who intended to use a 9-1-1 call to prove Srivastava’s identity.

“So, this isn’t just a one-day event this is somebody that has been terrorizing our community for years and has gotten off over and over and over again and committed acts of violence over and over again, so it’s time this stops,” another neighbor tells Boston 25 News.

A fundraiser next month at Sac Park will honor Kevin’s memory. More than $60,000 has already been raised for Kevin’s family.

A virtual probable cause hearing is set for October 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

