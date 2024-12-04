‘I am always transparent’: Boston city councilor under federal investigation issues statement

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is commenting publicly after news broke this week that she is under federal investigation.

Fernandes Anderson, who made history in 2021 when she became the first African immigrant and Muslim-American to be elected to the Boston City Council, issued a statement on the matter in an Instagram post around noon on Wednesday.

Details about the probe into the Boston councilor were not immediately available. No criminal charges have been filed.

“To my all people, District 7 Constituents, About the news yesterday. You know that I am always transparent with you and that I am always available,” Fernandes Anderson said in her statement.

“My job is show up and to fight for you. And I will continue to do just that; the people’s work. Unfortunately, I am not able to comment on this matter at this time. As soon as I can I will be sure to share with you,” she said.

“Since this news broke I’ve received a tremendous amount of prayers, support, and well wishes,” Fernandes Anderson said. “I am extremely grateful for your continued faith and trust in me. Thank you. I love you and I will continue to work hard for you.”

“Peace and Love, in service to our community, Your Councilor, Tania Fernandes Anderson,” her statement concluded.

Born in Cape Verde, Fernandes Anderson was elected to the Boston City Council on Nov. 2, 2021, according to biographical information on the city’s website.

Fernandes Anderson, who represents Roxbury, Dorchester, and part of the South End, is not new to controversy while serving on the Boston City Council.

In 2023, she agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty after admitting to violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her sister and son to paid positions on her Boston City Council staff, state officials said.

Soon after her November 2021 election to the Boston City Council, Fernandes Anderson appointed her sister as her full-time Director of Constituent Services, according to the disposition agreement.

Fernandes Anderson initially set her sister’s annual salary at $65,000. In June 2022, she increased it to $70,000 and awarded her sister a $7,000 bonus, according to the disposition agreement.

Also, in June 2022, Fernandes Anderson appointed her son as her full-time office manager at an annual salary of $52,000. 11 days later, her son’s salary increased to $70,000.

Fernandes Anderson ended the employment of her sister and son on Aug. 31, 2022.

Before serving as councilor, Fernandes Anderson was the executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets, a parent advocate with the Boston Public Schools, program manager for a homeless women’s shelter, a business owner, and a child social worker, according to the city. She has also been a foster mom to 17 kids while raising two biological children.

Fernandes Anderson also founded Noah’s Advocate, a “trauma-informed mental health nonprofit that serves underrepresented communities,” according to the city. She is also the founder of a non-profit that supports at-risk youth through theatre, fashion, and art. The nonprofit’s shows and performances routinely sell out the Strand Theatre in Dorchester.

She is a graduate of the John D. O’Bryant High School of Mathematics and Science in Roxbury and Springfield College, and the mother of a U.S. Marine and a young emerging artist, according to her biographical information provided by the city.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, in a statement on Tuesday, called on people to respect due process when the news broke about the federal investigation into Fernandes Anderson.

“It is important to respect the legal process. Drawing any conclusions right now would be premature,” Louijeune said. “As the President of the Boston City Council and as a lawyer, I want to emphasize that any actions that are found to undermine the law must be taken very seriously.”

“The work of the Council will proceed without disruption and we will remain focused on the issues most important to residents, including acting with integrity as a body,” Louijeune said. “At this time, I will refrain from any further comments, while urging everyone to avoid speculation and to respect due process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

