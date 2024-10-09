Hyannis man arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography

BARNSTABLE — On Wednesday, Barnstable police announced they have arrested a Hyannis man who is being charged with possession and distributing child pornography.

Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip, providing a house address that was allegedly distributing child porn from a device within the home.

On Tuesday, October 8, upon obtaining and executing a search warrant, police identified the suspect as 65-year-old Joseph Madera. Upon investigation, police seized several devices from Madera’s home, with one of them containing child pornography images and videos on it. One other device was found that was used for distributing said images and videos.

Madera was arrested and booked at the Barnstable Police Department. Madera was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday, and is scheduled for a Probable Cause hearing on November 7th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group