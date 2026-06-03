REVERE, Mass. — A tractor-trailer took down power lines in Revere this afternoon, leaving many in the area without power for hours.

According to officials, it happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Squire Road and McCoba Street.

Waqar Akram said he’s been working on the job site across the street and said he was parked right below the lines when the truck made the right-hand turn.

“I was sitting in my car making some phone calls and all of a sudden, I hear this boom. The truck just hit the lines. I look in my side mirror, I jumped out of my car, I called the cops right away,” Akram remembered.

The truck driver was already out of the truck when police arrived on the scene.

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While luckily no one was hurt in the crash, including the driver, hundreds in the area were without power the second the lines came down.

Louis DeVito runs his dental practice on Squire Road and said he had to cancel the appointments of all his patients for the day.

“Fortunately, I wasn’t in the middle of a procedure, or else we would’ve had more of a problem,” DeVito said. “Very inconvenient based on the fact that our schedule is tight all the time, and patients, if they have emergencies, we have a problem that way, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Hundreds without power in Revere after tractor-trailer takes down power lines

Though DeVito said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the area.

“Had a little flashback because we had the same problem a couple years ago,” DeVito said.

In May 2024, DeVito said a Dunkin’ truck took out the power lines across the street, which were connected to his building.

“A pole was hit directly across from my office, and it knocked the power out for the entire weekend, so hopefully this gets repaired sooner rather than later,” DeVito said.

Hundreds without power in Revere after tractor-trailer takes down power lines

National Grid expects power in the area to be restored by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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