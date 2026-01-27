Hundreds of Massachusetts schools plan to remain closed Tuesday

Mass. — Hundreds of Massachusetts schools plan to remain closed on Tuesday.

After nearly two feet of snow fell in some areas on Sunday into early Monday, another round of light snow fell on Monday night in many towns.

Towns and cities across the Commonwealth continue to clear huge piles of snow on Tuesday.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

