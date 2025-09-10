Hundreds gather at ICE Field Office in Burlington for protests

Burlington, Mass. — At the Federal ICE Field Office in Burlington, hundreds of people from throughout Massachusetts gather on the sidewalk, protesting ICE’s immigration enforcement activities.

“People are being arrested and processed without due process. They are picked up incognito, lawyers are not allowed to contact them,” said Dale Szczeblowski of Maynard.

“It breaks my heart when I see people ripped out of their cars. Hear kids crying in the background,” Martha McLarney of Lowell said.

Local Churches and local secular leaders began these standouts 21 weeks ago under the banner “Bearing Witness At ICE.”

Every Wednesday, they gather for two hours, and every week, the crowd gets larger and larger.

“I think people are coming to say that they support our immigrant neighbors and that they support the US Constitution and the rights that are enshrined in that Constitution. And that are being violated every day,” said Reverend Trina Portillo of the Burlington Presbyterian Church

This week, Border Czar Tom Holman said ICE is stepping up immigration enforcement efforts in Boston, a move that has galvanized the anti-ICE movement in Massachusetts

“These grand schemes to further violate people’s civil rights in America. This is not the country that we want,” said Karen Laufer of Burlington

