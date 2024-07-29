‘Hug your loved ones’: Family, friends remember Stoughton man killed Saturday

Family and friends of David Sousa, 57, remembered the MassDOT worker who was killed while on the job Saturday night in Bridgewater.

Souza was a former town selectman in Stoughton, and an active member of the Portuguese community across town.

Family and friends told us they first heard of the news this morning.

“I still haven’t put it together,” said Paulo Alves, a lifelong friend of Sousa. “It’s a nightmare… He was a very happy, loud person, but a very good happy-go-lucky person.”

Alves’ mother Natalia told Boston 25 she is a distant relative of Sousa’s.

She added, “He made everybody laugh.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Sousa was picking up debris on the side of Route 106 in Bridgewater when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle stayed on scene, but Sousa died from his injuries.

The incident blocked northbound traffic for hours.

Alves told Boston 25 he drove past the accident with his family, unaware his friend was involved.

He continued, “I didn’t think it would be what I heard this morning. What I heard this morning it was horrific.”

Community leaders offered their condolences to Sousa’s family, remembering him as a selfless leader in the town.

Select board member Debra Roberts added over the phone, ”He was well known for charitable efforts, whether it was organizing parades or playing Santa for the fire department.”

The town’s select chair also added flags will be lowered to half-mast this week in Sousa’s honor.

Alves visited Sousa’s family Sunday afternoon.

He finished, “Hug your loved ones, life is too short.”

