DA identifies MassDOT worker fatally struck by vehicle in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A MassDOT worker is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgewater on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 on Saturday night, a MassDOT worker was picking up debris outside of their vehicle near Exit 28B (Route 106) on Route 24 northbound when they were struck by a vehicle.

The worker, identified as David Sousa, 57 sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, the Plymouth County District Attorney said.

The vehicle that struck the worker remained on the scene.

All Northbound lanes remained closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened, police say.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County State Police Detectives Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group