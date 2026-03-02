House panel releases videos of Bill and Hillary Clinton answering questions about Epstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — Videos of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answering questions about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released Monday by a House committee investigating the late financier.

The recordings of the depositions, which spanned hours over two days last week, were expected to show how both Clintons distanced themselves from Epstein.

Bill Clinton told the committee that he had ended his relationship with Epstein years before the financier entered a guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. Watch Bill Clinton’s deposition here.

Hillary Clinton said she never even recalled meeting Epstein. Watch Hillary Clinton’s deposition here.

Still, they faced hours of questioning under oath from lawmakers who are searching for accountability for anyone who was aware of or ignored Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

