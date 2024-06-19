A hot day in Boston as Celtics fans prep for parade

BOSTON — At the TD Garden Wednesday, Celtic Fever was soaring as high as the outdoor temperatures.

And when it comes to heat, some Celtic fans are as sick of it as they are of Kyrie.

“Send it back to Dallas, they lost they can take it with them,” Donovan Bayliss of Quincy told Boston 25.

“There’s nothing better than a Celtics victory and a championship!” Chris Callery of Boston said.

Not far from the Garden, on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, a literal oasis, for man, and beast.

“On a 90-degree day, on the hottest day of the year, having this right here in the heart of the city?” Boston 25′s Bob Ward asked Devon Werner of Braintree.

“Well, we opened our pool late, so this is the only thing we can do, till the pool’s open,” Werner said.

Nearby, Ward asked Jill Hartman of Scituate, “How awesome is a space like this on a day like this?”

“It’s perfect. It gives everyone a chance to run right in and get wet,” Jill said.

“So this heat wave’s not too bad for you,” I said.

“Not too bad. All things considered, pretty good. We wait all year for it,” Jill added.

Meanwhile, back at the TD Garden, Celtic fans are not letting scorching temperatures cool off their excitement over a new NBA Championship Banner.

“You gotta suck it up and deal with the heat, they won the Championship. It’s been a long time. Number 18. So what, get hot, have a good time, celebrate the guys,” said Jamie Lajoie of Sebastian, Florida.

The barricades are already set up for Friday’s big Celtics Victory Parade.

It’s going to be hot, not as hot as today, but Celtics fans they don’t care about the heat.

“The heat is not going to keep you away from the Celtics on Friday?” Ward asked Al Cunha of Chelsea.

“No way, we put the heat on in Miami. You think that’s going to keep me away from seeing the Celtics?”

No way, I’ll be sleeping outside the night before getting ready for them to come,” Cunha said.

Friday is going to be a fun day in Boston.

Remember to stay hydrated.

