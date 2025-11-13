Horse dead after barn fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A horse died after a barn caught fire in Southern Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Cumberland Street and were met with heavy flames coming from the barn’s roof.

Attleboro District Fire Chief Michael Maitland said one horse died in the flames and several other equines were rescued.

The barn was destroyed in the blaze.

No humans were injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

