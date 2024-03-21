Horace Mann School first graders visit MBTA training center to learn about transportation

BOSTON — First graders from Boston Public School’s Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing learned about public transportation, away from all the bustle of commuters.

On Thursday morning, about twelve students visited the MBTA’s training center where they played on a decommissioned train, bus, and trolley.

Principal Michelle Eisan-Smith said visits like this are crucial to learning, as it takes what happens in the class and applies to a real live experience.

Several students were so excited to learn that they decided they wanted to work for the MBTA when they grew up.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group