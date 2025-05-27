Honduran national charged with child trafficking crimes in Rhode Island, feds say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Honduran woman living in the U.S. illegally has been charged with child trafficking crimes in Rhode Island, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Vivian Gisselle Soriano-Neto is charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and trafficking of a minor, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. She remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Officers with ICE Boston, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration New England, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Boston arrested Soriano-Neto in Providence on March 11.

“Vivian Gisselle Soriano-Neto apparently trafficked a child for nefarious reasons,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.

Vivian Gisselle Soriano-Neto (ICE)

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society and anyone who would do them harm represents a significant threat to our community,” Hyde said. “ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from New England.”

Providence Police arrested Soriano on Feb. 20 and charged her with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and trafficking of a minor.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Soriano-Neto on Oct. 25, 2017, after she illegally entered the United States at the Calexico, California, port of entry. Border Protection transferred custody of Soriano to ICE.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued Soriano-Neto a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge Nov. 9, 2017, officials said.

ICE later released Soriano-Neto on parole on Nov. 17, 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

