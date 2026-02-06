Local

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot dead at home in Maine

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
AUGUSTA, Maine — A homicide investigation is underway after a 51-year-old man was found fatally shot at a home in Maine, state police said Friday.

Billyjack Curtis of Augusta was found dead late Monday night, state police said in a statement.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a shooting at a home on Flagg Street in Augusta.

When officers arrived, they found Curtis fatally shot.

An autopsy determined Curtis’ cause of death to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death to be homicide.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – Central is investigating.

There is no known danger to the public, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

