Homicide investigation underway after man found shot dead at home in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A homicide investigation is underway after a 51-year-old man was found fatally shot at a home in Maine, state police said Friday.
Billyjack Curtis of Augusta was found dead late Monday night, state police said in a statement.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a shooting at a home on Flagg Street in Augusta.
When officers arrived, they found Curtis fatally shot.
An autopsy determined Curtis’ cause of death to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death to be homicide.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – Central is investigating.
There is no known danger to the public, state police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group