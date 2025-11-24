Homicide investigation underway after man dies in shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a shooting in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III announced.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., when Fall River police were dispatched to the area of Leonard’s Package Store on 1331 Pleasant Street to reports of a fight.

Once on the scene, police found 31-year-old Taiquan Teixeira unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he passed away shortly after.

There is no word on any arrests made.

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Fall River Police Department, is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

