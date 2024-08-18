Homicide investigation underway after Bridgewater man shot and killed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass — A homicide investigation is underway on the South Coast of Massachusetts after a Bridgewater man was shot and killed in New Bedford early Saturday morning.

New Bedford police responded to Acushnet Avenue around 12:47 a.m. Saturday for a report of two men fighting and gunshots, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Arriving officers found Nicholas Miller, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miller was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 2:42 a.m.

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

The investigation into the murder is active and ongoing, the DA says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

