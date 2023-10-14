Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old shot, killed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass — A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Fall River Saturday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney‘s Office.

Rall River police responded to 253 Locust Street at 12:18 p.m. for a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders then found the victim, Jovanni Perez, 18, of Fall River and East Weymouth and rushed him to Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 1:41 p.m.

Although the DA’s Office says no one is in custody, “the investigation is extremely active.”

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says they will release more info once an arrest is made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group