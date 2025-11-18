Homeless cat undergoing life saving heart surgery at Angell Animal Medical Center

BOSTON — Meet Meadow, a roughly one-year-old homeless domestic shorthair cat, who is preparing for lifesaving heart surgery at Angell Animal Medical Center

According to the MSPCA-Angell, on September 22, Meadow and her kittens were transferred to the MSPCA-Angell at Nevins Farm after being abandoned in a carrier outside the shelter.

“We regularly receive cats from partner shelters to help them keep their populations manageable,” explained Vice President of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division, Mike Keiley. “TJO reached out to us because they had a mom and kittens that needed to be in a foster home together for a while, which is often hard to arrange.”

After an exam, doctors noticed that Meadow had a high-grade heart murmur, prompting further testing.

Doctors discovered Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), a congenital disorder typically diagnosed much earlier in life. Because Meadow’s condition had gone untreated, the risks were far more severe — without surgical correction, she could develop life-threatening congestive heart failure.

Meadow is scheduled to have surgery on November 19.

MSPCA-Angell estimates that Meadow’s care will total around $5,000.

