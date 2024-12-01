Holiday shopping can be ruff: Boston police warn of ‘puppy scams’

Many families look to add a furry companion to the bunch as a holiday gift, however, Boston police warn the public of the most common scam: The puppy scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), when looking online to purchase a pet, about 80 percent of all pet advertisements may, in fact, be fake.

The Boston Police Department has provided contacts to report to if you or someone you know has been scammed:

Local Police Departments

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/

FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at https://www.ic3.gov/

If the scammers obtained your Social Security number, go to IdentityTheft.gov (https://www.identitytheft.gov/), to see what steps to take including how to monitor your credit.

So, before hitting that pay button, make sure you really paws and see if its the real deal.

