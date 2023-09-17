Historical war plane loses power, flips over, crashes during World War I aviation event

STOW, Mass. — A historical airplane crashed after it lost power and flipped over onto its roof while trying to land during a World War I aviation event on Sunday, officials said.

At approximately 11:09 a.m., emergency crews responded to Barton Road after receiving reports of a plane crash in the area near the American Heritage Museum, a military history museum.

When crews arrived, they found a World War I-era Nieuport 28, a single engine plane, at the end of the runway that was upside down on its roof, police and fire officials said.

The single occupant, the airplane pilot, had removed himself from the plane before first responders arrived.

The pilot did not report any injuries but was evaluated at the scene as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation found that, while attempting to land at the American Heritage Museum, located at 568 Main St. in neighboring Hudson, the aircraft’s front landing gear failed causing the plane to flip over on its roof, police said.

Crews are on scene of a plane crash at the American Heritage Museum on Barton Road. More information will be released shortly pic.twitter.com/Cf6dCzLUAD — StowFireRescue (@StowFireRescue) September 17, 2023

The incident occurred during World War I & Aviation Weekend at American Heritage Museum, which included flying demonstrations, according to museum officials.

Hudson Police and Fire also responded to the scene to assist.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash, and will investigate further.

The museum issued a statement saying it is cooperating with the FAA for its investigation.

“Today at the WWI Aviation Weekend a period Nieuport 28 fighter biplane suffered a loss of power while returning to the field,” the museum statement said. “The pilot successfully made the runway but, unfortunately, the landing gear collapsed upon touch down and the plane flipped over before coming to a stop. The sole occupant, the pilot, suffered no injuries and was able to depart the aircraft unassisted. The museum is cooperating with the FAA to determine the aircraft’s temporary loss of power.”

