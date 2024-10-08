'Historic' Taunton Green damaged by ATVs, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities in Taunton are asking the public for help identifying the people responsible for damaging the Taunton Green over the weekend.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Police say.

“[I]ndividuals on both 2 and 4-wheeled ATV’s intentionally tore up the manicured lawn on our historic Taunton Green by doing donuts in multiple locations,” a post reads on the Taunton Police Facebook page.

Extensive damage to the grass can be seen in photos posted by the police.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Taunton Police detectives at 508-824-7522, ext. 3121.

