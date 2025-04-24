‘Historic moment’: Boston Archbishop leads mass ahead of flight to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral

BOSTON — Boston Archbishop Richard Henning led a mass paying tribute to the late Pope Francis ahead of his flight to Rome for Saturday’s funeral.

The mass at St. Theresa’s Parish in West Roxbury on Wednesday was the first of three masses announced by the Boston Archdiocese in the wake of the Argentinian pontiff’s death.

Clergy and community members said they feel connected to the 88-year-old and what he stood for.

Francis is being remembered for championing the causes of the less fortunate and adopting a more progressive tone for Catholics around the world.

“There’s been a real beauty to the compassion and the solidarity that he has lived and that he has proclaimed and the way he gives that voice to the voiceless,” said Archbishop Henning.

Henning said he’s traveling to Rome partly because he wants to bring the people of Boston with him.

“I do know this is a historic moment. This holy father has certainly had an enormous effect on the church and the world,” said Henning.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through St. Peter’s Basilica in the coming days to pay their final respects.

The Vatican is considering extending the viewing hours even longer due to the high turnout.

“He wasn’t looking for a lot of credit. He was a really humble priest. We’re gunna miss him,” said Boston resident Nancy Geourntas.

The second mass held by the Boston Archdiocese is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell.

The third will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. James Church in Stoughton.

The funeral for Pope Francis has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

It will be attended by world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

